Uganda: Prime Minister Earmarks Shs750 Million to Coordinate Parliament Work

Kampala — The Prime Minister's office has earmarked shs750 million to be used for the coordination of ministers to attend to Parliament duties.

According to information in the Office of the Prime Minister's policy statement under review for the coming financial year, the money will be used by the Chief Whip and other responsible officials to coordinate regular attendance of plenary and committee sessions by Ministers.

It is also meant to ensure that Bills are passed by Parliament within the stipulated time.

Although it coordinates several other ministries among them the Ministry for disaster Preparedness, the Government Chief Whip office, the Prime Minister's office is particularly asking to be allocated shs301B for the coming financial.

One of the core responsibilities of the Prime Minister's office is leading government business in Parliament.

In this ending financial year, shs689M was passed for the same work. The ministry reports in its reports that the money was used for synchronized the legislative agenda which was instrumental in passing one bill--The Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2016), making of 40 Ministerial statements, debating and concluding nine committee reports, moving and passing 18 motions and responding to one Question for oral answers

If its budget for the new financial year is passed as is in the Policy Statement, part of the shs750m will also be used to coordinate the presentation of Ministerial Statements in the House. These are explanations or status updates from ministries to Parliament on a series of issues usually demanded by Members of Parliament.

The ministry however, does not give quantitative targets they plan to archive with the money.

In this ending financial year and Parliament session, Ministers have been on the receiving end of the Speaker's wrath over absenteeism that on not more than one occasion Parliament has had to be adjourned until ministers show up.

Members of Parliament have, not on one occasion, also complained about failure, by the ministers, to respond to questions for oral answers on time.

The shs750m seeks to cure those anomalies as it is further being justified that it will be used to coordinate regular attendance of plenary and committee sessions by Ministers, coordinate passing of Bills by Parliament within stipulated time frame and to coordinate timely answering and responding to oral questions and petitions.