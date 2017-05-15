Namibia: Faction Threatens to Boycott Ondonga Traditional Levies

Ondangwa — A faction in support of the eight traditional leaders suspended by the Ondonga Traditional Authority (OTA) on Saturday collectively resolved to boycott honouring traditional levies paid to the OTA until ongoing disputes have been settled.

The levies include fees for registration of houses, businesses as well as farms, but the request comes at a time when some people have already paid their levies. The meeting was held at jam-packed Oluno traditional authority hall. The faction further resolved to halt contributions towards the envisaged construction of a new palace. The acting leadership has also been given seven days to reinstate the eight suspended traditional leaders, failure of which would prompt the faction to install their own locks at the relevant offices and have them completely locked.

They charge the offices are currently not serving the entire Ondonga populace 'as should be the case'.

During the seven days deadline, the acting leadership is also asked to get rid of the security guards placed at the traditional authority offices and the Ondonga community hall, as they are currently blocking access to the premises.

At the meeting it was revealed that the traditional authority is forking out N$15 000 for security services. But it is understood that the number of security guards has been doubled and will cost the authority more money.

"Who is paying these people? If they are paid from the traditional authority coffers we should stop paying for such levies," a community member charged.

About 10 armed guards were placed at the Ondonga community hall to ensure that no meeting took place at the hall. At the same meeting, a committee was appointed to discuss the way forward regarding issues raised at the meeting as well as the court case that ruled there was no resolution from the OTA to permit applicant John Walenga to represent them.

But Walenga said he was tasked to represent the Ondonga community at a meeting held in April.

Walenga said he was eager to know how the judge arrived at such decision and is waiting for such disclosure so that it aids in mapping the way forward.

Walenga maintained that the same case would be lodged again on behalf of the faction. In the meantime, other alternatives will also be sought so that access to King Immanuel Kauluma Elifas is granted and to free him from 'his abusers'.

Also speaking at the same event, Kashona Malulu said the gathering was not fighting for kingdomship but for peace amongst the Aandonga.

"We want to see the king, we don't just want to hear from people what he said. We want the king to address his populace," said Malulu.

New Era understands that while some of the suspended traditional leaders had been asked to be excused from the meeting others are alleged to have strayed from the group.