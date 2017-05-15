Nigeria: Labour Threatens Strike Over Minimum Wage

Kaduna — The organised labour has threatened a nationwide strike if the government fails to begin the process of reviewing workers minimum wage. The National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN), an affiliate member of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), issued the threat in Kaduna on Thursday.

Addressing newsmen alongside NUTGTWN National President, Comrade John Adaji, General Secretary of the union and Vice President Industrial Global Union, Comrade Issa Aremu called on the Federal Government to urgently constitute a committee to review the national minimum wage.

The union equally called on NLC and Trade Union Congress, (TUC), to make urgent case for workers' control of the country's pension industry, saying fund was workers' capital and should not be a sector to reward failed politicians.