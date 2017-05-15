Uganda: Zombo, the Inaccessible Food Basket

analysis

It was a cool morning recently when I joined a delegation led by Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, several legislators and journalists to embark on an unforgettable journey to the border district of Zombo, neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Aboard a parliamentary Coaster minibus, we left Nebbi town and branched off the tarmac road to Arua. It is a dusty, bumpy, meandering and rocky road, almost leading to nowhere.

After a few kilometres, one female MP wondered: "are we on the right road?"

Ayivu MP Benard Atiku, familiar with the area topography, replied in the affirmative.

"Honorable, this is the road to Zombo and this is so close to [Arua] town, which means it is the best section but as we proceed, you may need to ask again whether we shall reach our destination. The road is not the best but there is plenty of food as you continue ahead," he told the bewildered legislators.

The Nebbi-Paidha-Zombo road is one of a kind. Right from Nebbi town roundabout to Zeu, a sub-county located just 200 metres away from DR Congo border, the road weaves like a snake in grass. There is never a straight patch for more than a kilometre.

Despite the disturbing road, the beauty of the surroundings offers some comfort. The long dry spell that left about three quarters of the country bare had little impact here; Zombo is generally green with a variety of flourishing tree species such as avocado, coffee, jackfruits, eucalyptus and pine, among others.

Along the potholed and rocky road are small gardens of onions, coffee, tea, cabbages, matooke, sugarcane, Irish potatoes and tomatoes, among others.

Little children could be seen playing on trees. When I inquired why they are doing this, I was told it is common for children to play from up the trees.

Unlike children in hunger-stricken Teso who gather termites for food, the schoolchildren here relax in trees to play cards, among other games. They also use this to gain a vantage point to spot wild animals such as monkeys, antelopes, warthogs and birds, which they hunt for food.

"Here [in Zombo] children play from trees and it is not a strange thing to see a child as young as three years climbing a huge tree," a man explained at one of the stopovers.

Then we met one Bruno returning from the garden who told me the prolonged dry spell did not spare River Nyagak, which generates hydroelectricity for West Nile districts of Nebbi, Zombo, Arua, Maracha, Yumbe, Adjumani, Moyo and Koboko.

"In fact, our electricity is always dim and everyone in Zombo district knows that the dim light is a result of the drought which reduced the water levels," he said.

However, Florence Akumu, a mother of seven, told me the drought was not a threat to their food since the trees around provide a cool breeze for their crops.

"As you can see, the trees are many. It sometimes rains once in a while and that rain is enough. We grow crops throughout the year and there is always food for the family. The other side there is a big forest where the Lendu live and they also grow a lot of food," she said.

I learned that there are four tribes in Zombo which, until 2015, was a one-county district. Okoro county was split into two constituencies, creating Ora constituency, and there are four tribes: the Lendu, Lugbara, Kebu and Alur.

"We are of different tribes but we live in harmony. In case of any differences, the chiefs of the tribes intervene and where it is beyond them, our Alur king [Phillip Olarker Rauni III] gives guidance and his word is final," Akumu, an Alur, added.

The biggest population of Alur are on the DR Congo side but those in Uganda are united with the Kebu led by Thebizi [chief's title]; Lendu led by Ndrukpa; the Lugbara have one king called Obimu [king] Phillip Olarker Rauni III.

BAD ROAD

The Thebizi, Stephen Ochopchan, and the Ndrukpa, Njuni Manasi, agree that while Zombo district prides itself in food production, the bad roads have hindered economic development in the area.

"Our people have food but we find it difficult to transport food out of Zombo to search for better markets; so, the buyers take advantage and come and offer low prices to farmers. Our buyers are mainly from South Sudan because it is easier to reach Sudan than Kampala," Manasi said.

And his counterpart Ochopchan added: "If the government could help us work on our road (Nebbi- Paidha- Zombo), it could be easy for us to supply food to the people we hear dying of hunger in Karamoja and Teso. When we hear people dying of hunger you may think it is happening in another country. We have a lot of food."

CULTURAL DANCERS

Upon reaching the Zombo disctirct headquarters, traditional dancers welcomed our delegation. The four tribes have various traditional dances such as agwara, which is accompanied by musical instruments mainly a pipe and adungu.

Another dance known as Ndara involves a combination of xylophones, adungu and drums.

INFRASTRUCTURE PLEA

Later, Ora MP Lawrence Biyika Songa hosted Kadaga at a thanksgiving ceremony. Among the speakers was chief Obimu Rauni III, who asked Kadaga, the chief guest, to help Alur MPs lobby government to construct a tarmac road to Zombo, arguing that the district has plenty of food but is unable to benefit from it economically.

"Hon Songa is new in parliament. The other Alur MPs [Joshua Anywarach (Padyere), Emmanuel Ongieritho (Jonam), Jacqueline Aol (Nebbi Woman), Grace Kwiyucwiny (Zombo Woman) and Simon D'Ujanga (Okoro)] also need your full support, Madam Speaker," Rauni III said.

He also called on parliament to handle the issue of genetically-modified seeds [GMOs] with care to avoid negative effects to those who plant them.

"With hard-to-reach districts like ours, I request that you scrutinize the seedlings that are being brought into place. I believe and have trust in you, honourable speaker, that the issue of GMOs will be handled very well," Rauni said.