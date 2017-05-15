Uganda: City Traders Grappling With Garbage, High Collection Fees

Stench from uncollected garbage piles is a regular indignity for many city traders and matters are not helped by the huge garbage collection fees they pay.

For instance, Lillian Nassolo, a trader, endures the stench from an abandoned rubbish heap outside her shop on the busy William street.

The garbage keeps piling as men in blue overalls empty rubbish barrels in the corridor between Galiraaya plaza and The Grand Corner house. This area has turned into a dumping site because nearby traders don't use the rubbish barrels. They directly dump rubbish in the corridor.

The garbage company in this area, Nabugabo Updeal Joint Venture (NUJV), has spots like these in the city centre where they dump rubbish and later collect it in the night. Other collection points are spread out in Kikuubo, Nakivubo Mews and Nakasero market.

Apart from her packaging boxes and wrappers she disposes of, Nassolo said littered organic waste piles are messy because food vendors dump their waste food and peels in the corridor.

COLLECTION FEES

Because she owns a wholesale cosmetics shop, Nassolo pays Shs 498,000 annually to KCCA for a trading license and on top of this, she has to part with Shs 360,000 every year in garbage collection fees. The case is different for retail business owners since their garbage collection fees outweigh the trading license fees; they pay Shs 210,000 as licence.

"Charging us isn't bad but the set prices are really a burden to us. It's KCCA that entered an agreement with garbage collectors, which means it is KCCA to pay them, and not us. They are burdening us with all these fees and it's really crippling our businesses. On top of the high rent, I now have to think about the monthly Shs 30,000 for garbage collection and annual license fees," says Nassolo.

Adding: "Why does KCCA charge us differently every month yet traders in other regions have their annual garbage collection fees covered in their trading licenses?"

Faisal Salim doesn't only have to worry about finding the Shs 4 million monthly rent. He said the very moment he steps into the city; he has to pay for every service; be it using toilets or parking. He wonders whether it is not the authority supposed to provide a conducive working environment for the traders and dwellers.

As an electronics dealer in Nakasero, Salim is mesmerised at how a shop that generates minimal waste is charged thrice the amount paid by agricultural produce dealers yet they generate the most waste. He wondered how garbage collection fees can be doubled unexpectedly without them being consulted.

Last year, garbage collection fees were hiked from Shs 15,000 to Shs 30,000 for the big shops. The lowest fee is Shs 3,000 but none of the traders interviewed confessed to paying that little fee. Even in her less-than-a-square-metre space where she operates her mobile money business, Joyce Akello pays a monthly fee of Shs 10,000.

"My kiosk can only have me alone and I keep all the used airtime cards. Is it fair for me to pay the same amount like those food vendors who generate most of the waste?" Akello asked.

Hakim Ssendagire argued that paying Shs 360,000 for garbage collection isn't that much because if he can afford to pay the bigger sum of Shs 4.5 million in rent, then how can he fail to pay the garbage fees?

However, he said even when they pay on time, garbage isn't picked on time, which leaves them enduring the stench from the waste.

The kitchenware dealer in Kikuubo further questioned how the rating of each shop is done because although they are in the same vicinity and operate similar businesses, the fees are not uniformly charged. Some are still paying the older fee of Shs 15,000.

Interviewed for an explanation, Abu Sonko, the managing director of NUJV, the firm collecting garbage in the central business district, said traders should not heap all the blame on his company. He said his company is just fulfilling the terms signed with the city authority and that it's KCCA that set the garbage fees.

Under the contract, it is stipulated that Shs 30,000 will be paid for premium services (three bags per week) and Shs 3,000 per month for bring-to-truck services. The document also advised the firms to assess each client objectively depending on how much garbage each generates yet it does not guide them on how to do it.

"The prices are already set by KCCA. They range from Shs 3,000 to Shs 10,000 and it [KCCA] monitors us to see if we are charging the right amount. There are businesses that you see and think they are producing less garbage yet it's not the case.

"It does not necessarily mean we base our charges on what [amount of] rubbish one has but you just have to look at the container and see what amount of rubbish you might find," Sonko said, adding: "There are people who have so much garbage but don't have the capacity to pay for it. Now like matooke vendors, they produce over three sacks of rubbish daily but they don't have the capacity to pay for them and we charge them Shs 10,000."

For many businesses, Sonko said, they may not necessarily produce garbage everyday but once new stock comes, the rubbish accumulates. He explained that once they have unwrapped their merchandise, the traders just scatter the rubbish everywhere, which means double work for NUJV's collection men. The NUJV manager observed that operational costs are high but because of a price ceiling, they can't hike it. "We would even have loved to charge one Shs 50,000 but there's a price ceiling," he added.

Last year, 70 companies were dropped by KCCA and a five-year contract was awarded to three companies; Kampala Solid Waste Management Consortium, Homeklin Uganda Limited and Nabugabo Updeal Joint Venture (NUJV) to serve the whole city.

This meant that garbage in the city would pose a health risk because it was clear that the three companies lacked the capacity to collect and dispose of it.

Sonko agrees there is a gap that needs to be filled in the collection of garbage because they are spread too thin on the ground in the busy central business district. However, he was quick to add that the authority was scrutinising companies that would be subcontracted to manage waste in the city.

He said even before the KCCA order to have all subcontractors reviewed, NUJV was working with them but faced a lot of challenges since most of them lacked the human resource and tools. Under the new regulations, all sub-contractors are expected to have an office and capacity to manage waste effectively.

"Subcontractors are under review and currently we are finding it hard collecting all the rubbish. We just find dumped rubbish and are obliged to pick it even without payment. We need other companies but we need to know their capacity level because you cannot subcontract a person who has just one wheelbarrow yet he has to serve over 100 people," Sonko said.

In its Strategic Plan 2015/15-2018/19, KCCA estimates that, on average, one kilogramme of waste is generated per capita every day. This translates into 50,000 tonnes of waste every day.