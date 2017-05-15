Uganda: Opposition Plot to Fight KCCA Bill

Government has tabled in parliament an amendment to the current Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Act, which seeks to clip the power and influence of the lord mayor and instead prop up the minister and technocrats.

This follows six years of a power struggle at City hall and a botched impeachment of Kampala lord mayor in 2013. The new law; Kampala Capital City Authority (Amendment) Bill 2015, proposes sweeping changes in the election of the lord mayor and management of city affairs.

The bill was tabled by the minister of state for Kampala, Benny Namugwanya Bugembe, on May 9. It was later sent to the parliamentary Presidential Affairs committee for scrutiny and will be returned to the House in 45 days.

According to the object of the bill, the amendments are intended to streamline and strengthen the governance of the capital city in accordance with Article 5(4) of the Constitution and to provide for the election of the lord mayor from among the elected KCCA councillors.

The amendment also limits the lord mayor and his deputy's roles to presiding over council meetings, performance of ceremonial and civic functions, hosting dignitaries and promoting the city as a tourist and investment destination.

In effect, it diminishes Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago's claim to being the political head of KCCA. And effectively, the law places all authority at City hall under the minister for Kampala. Meanwhile, KCCA will revert to being Kampala City Council.

Section 78 (1a) of the bill states: "The minister shall be the political head of the capital city and may, with the approval of cabinet, assume the executive powers of the authority or council where it has become extremely difficult or impossible for the council or authority to function."

The bill, as expected, drawn the anger of opposition MPs. They have threatened to do everything within their power to defeat its passage in the House.

"It is a poisonous law, which may spark off another revolution in Kampala and in parliament," Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana told The Observer on May 12.

As a KCCA councillor in 2013, the youthful DP legislator jumped onto tables at City hall in an attempt to stop a chaotic council session convened by the then minister for Kampala Frank Tumwebaze to impeach Lukwago. Ssewanyana said he will not hesitate to repeat the same thing in parliament to stop the passage of the law.

"Much as we [the opposition] don't have the numbers, we have the ability to go physical; we are ready to do the shameful acts in Parliament for as long as we protect the interests and rights of the people of Kampala," he said.

ANTI-LUKWAGO BILL?

The amendments were first tabled by Tumwebaze in 2015 largely to put an end to the leadership quarrels that dogged Lukwago's first term as lord mayor.

Lukwago had a rocky relationship with KCCA Executive Director Jennifer Musisi, which led to an impeachment attempt as well as in and out of court battles.

After his second term inauguration last year, Musisi took a back seat and Lukwago got a new nemesis in Beti Namisango Kamya, the minister for Kampala.

Bugweri MP Abdu Katuntu referred to the law as an 'anti-Lukwago' bill that is intended to satisfy the government's political agenda for Kampala.

"It is in bad faith and clearly unconstitutional. They are using the law to sort out a political problem [in Kampala], this is purely an anti-Lukwago bill," he

said on Friday.

"Article 1(4) talks about governance, which is by elected political leaders. The minister can't have the governance roles because she is not elected by the population but, rather, appointed by the president," Katuntu said.

LUKWAGO'S STAKES

Besides eroding the lord mayor's power and influence, the bill, once passed by parliament, will also end the political career of some councilors.

Under Section 6(2), the draft law requires A-level as the minimum education qualification for city councilors. Under the current law, such an academic requirement only applied to the lord mayor and his deputy. Currently, even the uneducated can become councilors.

Since the Constitution prohibits retrogressive legislation, amendments relating to the election of city leaders will come into force in 2021.

If Lukwago still wants to be lord mayor, he will have to get elected as a councilor representing one of the electoral areas in Kampala and then get elected under Section 9(2) of the proposed law.

Interviewed on Saturday, Lukwago said he is ready to use both legal and political means to fight the "obnoxious bill."

"It is not that easy to overrun the sovereignty of the people; we are already prepared to mobilise the people to defend their sovereignty, which is guaranteed under Article 1 of the Constitution," he said.

Meanwhile, Lukwago today is scheduled to convene a meeting of all political leaders in the city including MPs and division mayors to plan how to defeat the bill.