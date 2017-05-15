Photo: Daily Monitor

Agonised. Kamwenge Town Council mayor Geoffrey Byamukama at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala.

Suspects in custody at Nalufenya police station over the alleged killing of the late Assistant Inspector General of Police Andrew Felix Kaweesi, have a shocking habit of turning up in public with grisly torture marks and wounds.

And police and other security agencies have hitherto had difficulty explaining away the torture accusations leveled by the suspects against them. Late last week, after the testimony and pictures of a tortured Geoffrey Byamukama, the LC III chairperson for Kamwenge town council, came into public view, police spokesman Asan Kasingye tried to fend off the pressure by claiming the alleged torture could have happened at the hands of operatives from other security agencies.

Kasingye particularly pointed an accusing finger at the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) and Internal Security Organization (ISO). However, the heads of both agencies denied any involvement in the matter. (See: Kaweesi murder: tortured mayor speaks out, The Observer, Friday, May 14, 2017)

Now, The Observer understands that after the embarrassing counter-accusations, the three security agencies held a joint security meeting on Thursday night at the Police headquarters, Naguru.

It is at this meeting that CMI, ISO and Police discussed the matter in detail, with the final result being that Police grudgingly agreed to own up to the fact that their operatives had participated in the torture of Byamukama.

The meeting was attended by several security chiefs, including the deputy head of CMI, Col Henry Isoke, Police's director, Crime Intelligence, Ndawula Atwoki, CID commander, Kampala Metropolitan Johnson Olal, Kasingye, and the commandant of the Police Flying Squad, Herbert Muhangi.

As a result of that meeting, AIGP Kasingye conceded in a statement released on Friday, May 12, that Byamukama got his gory injuries during what he described as a scuffle with some police officers in a police vehicle following his arrest.

"Byamukama was arrested on April 5th at Parliamentary avenue. After his arrest, he got involved in a scuffle with officers after he realized that he was being taken to Nalufenya, and not Naguru police headquarters as they had told him before," the statement says.

Kasingye insists Byamukama's "superficial" injuries were aggravated by a medical condition he did not disclose.

"Police gave Byamukama the best medical care at Nakasero hospital and was discharged and will be getting periodic reviews at the same facility," he added.

MEETING DETAILS

Kasingye's admission was the first time that police had owned up to claims that its officers torture suspects. Days earlier, police had vehemently denied torture claims raised in Nakawa Chief Magistrate's court by a group of 15 suspects in the murder of Kaweesi.

Kasingye said the 15 suspects had got their injuries elsewhere, but not in police custody at Nalufenya. However, the pictures of Geoffrey Byamukama lying on his hospital bed at Nakasero, with raw wounds on his knees and feet is something no security agency wanted tagged to its agents.

The source said CMI was so bitter with police for pointing an accusing finger at its agents.

"Why are you becoming adui [enemy] to us? If you tortured people, why don't you take full responsibility? We have the list of the people we arrested and Byamukama does not appear; so, where did we torture him from?" a CMI intelligence officer reportedly asked police officials in the meeting.

The source further said all the suspects who were arrested by CMI and ISO have not appeared in court. The source added that after the meeting, which ended after midnight, they all agreed that police should issue a press statement owning up to torturing Byamukama and arrest its errant officers.

Interviewed about the May 11 joint security meeting on Friday, May 12, Kasingye was evasive. He said, "We have held several meetings since Kaweesi was killed. And several issues have been raised. Which meeting are you referring to?"

Other senior officers were equally evasive when The Observer sought formal confirmation of the meeting. The CMI deputy boss, Col Henry Isoke, said he did not want to breach the established order in communication within the army.

"Whether I attended [the meeting] or not, it would be [UPDF PRO, Brig Richard] Karemire who would consult me and I say, 'yes or no," he said. "I would kindly request that you talk to the spokesperson."

Brig Karemire declined to speak about the meeting, flatly telling The Observer, "I have never attended that meeting," before switching off his phone.

OFFICERS ARRESTED

Byamukama, who belongs to the ruling NRM, is accused of being a mastermind of the March 17 murder of Kaweesi, his driver Kenneth Erau and bodyguard Godfrey Wambewo in Kulambiro, a Kampala suburb. His case has now shone fresh light on police brutality.

During the Friday interview with this newspaper, Kasingye confirmed the arrest of the errant officers accused by Byamukama of torturing him.

"The officers who inflicted injures on Byamukama have been arrested and placed under investigations by the Professional Standards Unit (PSU) and will be charged individually under the Anti-Torture Act," he said by telephone.

Kasingye identified the two as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Fred Tumuhiirwe and Police Constable Byenkya from the police's Flying Squad and Special Operations respectively.

According to Kasingye, standard police operations procedures forbid any officer from using excessive force when conducting an arrest or during an operation.

"Any officer who uses excessive force is charged individually," he said, adding that the two were not the first officers to be arrested for use of "excessive force".

BYAMUKAMA PROFILE

Geoffrey Byamukama was born in 1957 in Rerwe village, in the western Kamwenge town council, Kamwenge district. He is the first born of five siblings. His parents died in the late 1990s.

Some residents of Kamwenge who we interviewed over the weekend said Byamukama dropped out of school in Senior Two due to lack of fees and political instability back then. After school, he joined the army. Byamukama, according to residents, served in the President Milton Obote II army.

He got married 36 years ago. His first wife died, leaving him with five children. He later remarried Viola Komugisha. According to residents, Byamukama's second son, Bosco Byamukama, joined the UPDF as a cadet. He died at the rank of lieutenant in an ambush in Somalia five years ago.

Byamukama began to be noticed in Kamwenge when he helped the UPDF fight the Allied Democratic Force (ADF) rebel group in western Uganda. Friends said that after his bit-part role in fighting ADF, he earned the nickname Commander Jeff. Byamukama joined politics in 2006 and was elected the LC-III chairman for Kamwenge sub-county.

With his excellent mobilisation skills, he helped NRM win overwhelmingly in Kamwenge in every election. In 2011, Byamukama was elected NRM chairman for Kamwenge district with President Museveni's nod of approval. In the last 2016 election, Byamukama was elected mayor of Kamwenge town council after beating two rivals Francis Bakesiga and George Tumushabe in the NRM primaries.

In the general election he beat Benjamin Matovu of FDC by more than 90 per cent of the votes polled. However, his political star was blemished by a few run-ins with the law. Friends said he was once implicated in the theft of railway slippers. He was also accused of being in illegal possession of a gun, among other things.

SECURITY ARRESTS 50

Meanwhile, police and the army say they have arrested more than 50 city criminals accused of murder, aggravated robberies, rape and defilement. Frank Mwesigye, the Kampala Metropolitan police commander, said on May 12 that Gen Kale Kayihura ordered the clean-up of Kampala two weeks ago. He said the operation will last 45 days.

"Last week the IGP launched an operation to clean up Kampala and we do it jointly with all security agencies and they are aiming to bring peace and order in Kampala and its surrounding areas," said Mwesigwa, adding that in the last two weeks more than 50 suspected criminals have been arrested.

Mwesigwa added that police recovered two guns, a pistol, pangas, bows and arrows and sharp knives. He said Makindye, Kirinya, Kawempe, Kisenyi, Kasokoso, Naalya and Namugongo are some of Kampala's black spots where people are robbed and murdered.

"We have deployed day and night patrols to ensure peace in those black spots," he concluded.