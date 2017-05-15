Uganda: More Reactions to Mzee's Facebook Post

opinion

MZEE: In my previous Al Jazeera interview, the journalist asked if I am going to stand again for president. I told him I will follow our constitution. He also asked if I am going to change the Constitution to be able to stand again and I told him I will follow our constitution. My friends, didn't I manage him?

OTAFIIRE: You fellows are going to murder me. I've been choking on laughter since last week. Gihihihi... ayi ayi bwahahahaha... these mavi ya kuku... hahaha... Let me take some water.

NAMBOOZE: Eh! Otafiire taking water!!! Do you just want to surprise your liver? Hihihi... Let me leave this place before Inspector General Mao calls in the police to disperse this illegal assembly.

MAO: Nambooze, take your painkillers, you will be fine. Even if you talk until pigs learn to eat in silence, nothing will change the fact that you were suspended. You think DP is a cock- roach playground? If you choose the politics of bigheadedness, I will serve it to you hot.

KAYIHURA: Mao, I'm at your service, sir! Don't strain a lot when I can help fine-tune her. Thanks once again for acknowledging and supporting our 'public order' services. We promise to help you bring order to DP.

TUMUKUNDE: Why don't you first sort the growing crime rate in the country and the incompetence in your department?

KAYIHURA: I knew you would come in with sour grapes. But I have fresh news for you ndugu, my contract has been renewed... Hihihi- hihi. Deal with it, comrade! If you can't, just find a rope. There are enough trees around you.

KIFEESI: I like this.

AKENA: Has anyone seen my bottle around? It was half-full. Oh God! People are really malicious! Don't ruin my day, please return it.

OTAFIIRE: Hehehehe, sorry my brother... I thought it was water and I used it to irrigate my throat. I didn't know why I was getting happy instead! Next time you come to State House, don't just place bottles anywhere - like your father used to do.

ANITE: You people won't you just respect daddy's wall? Instead of assessing his wise post, you are here uselessly breathing our air. Grow up. If you have nothing to do, go and read the Bible, sorry, the 'Mustard Seed'.

MAO: hmmm, okay tell us 'Apostle' Anite; when is the occasion of washing his feet?

TVO: Tell us directly, Mzee; do you intend to remove the age limit? How much have you budgeted for your toady MPs this time? We all know how you behave before fondling the Constitution.

MZEE: First tell me where you are typing from; I will also tell you directly. Mwenda, you told us you found out who this chap is! Why is he still here with his nonsense?

MWENDA: You see, Socrates said that a wrong answer is the beginning of discovery. That is in one of Plato's dialogues called Euthyphro, which I read while in P6. The probability of catching TVO this year can easily be projected by calculating my Unit Labour Cost.

MAMA FIINA: Mzee akadagala nakaleese [Mzee I brought the charm].

MZEE: Shhhhhh... wacha wewe.

STELLA: I am back with a bang! I want to lyrically say something, but first assure me that you won't delete my comment because of nyoo nyoonyoo... And if you come to arrest me this time, I'm going to... Eiiish... Let me first check out something in my sexology dictionary.

MZEE: Young girl, go and eat your nani's something something. Please mind where you are inserting your finger. It might be mashed up by a pair of ... scissors. We are not going to tolerate your bad language.

MIRUNDI: You woman! You are a fool, an idiot. Don't be deceived by your ngalabi [long drum - to mean head] that you have a monopole over obscenity. Dare throw one insult at his excellency and I will retaliate untouched in your currency.

Play with other people; I started abusing when I was five years old. I insulted our headmaster and he locked me up in the school pit latrine for a full day. By the time he came to open for me, all houseflies had migrated from the latrine. He then realised that the son of Yowana is a speso kulicha. You go and read my book called 'The Insulter and the Insultee'.

OTUNNU: What is all this hullabaloo about? Well, after all is said and done, still one day someone will have to account for the genocide that was conducted in northern Uganda. At least we in UPchi haven't forgotten. Akena, what are you doing in State House my dear snake?

SEJUSA: Otunnu, go and sleep. I can see you are tired. The post was not about sijui genocide... Mzee was asking about something else.

BESIGYE: When is the comprehensive audit of the 2016 election? Don't divert us with sijui Al Jazeera stuff. We haven't forgotten. Toka kwa bara bara... Meanwhile, of late, you seem to have gotten bored with arresting me!

KIGGUNDU: hihihi, Besigye, are you still weeping? You think mathematics doesn't advance? That 4 + 2 will forever be six? Hehehehe... I think even the tally sheets have now been eaten by rats. Mzee, my suggestion on that age limit thing is that we organise a referendum to decide on it. I'm willing to chair it as transparently as usual.

ELWELU: Mzee, I want to report to you some vipingamizi alleging that I did not deserve the promotion and the Rwenzori medal. How could they fail to recognize the difficulty that was involved in killing all those rebels that they call civilians!

The author works with the Center for African Studies at Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi.