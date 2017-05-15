Uganda: Buddu, Mawogola Share Spoils in Masaza Opener

The stage was set for Buddu, the Airtel Masaza Cup defending champions, to kickoff the 2017 edition with a bang in front of their home supporters at Masaka recreation grounds on Saturday.

Preparations for the game brought Masaka town to a standstill as area locals partied right from Friday and by kick-off time, the venue had been filled to capacity.

With Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II in attendance as well as a partisan crowd, Buddu were overwhelming favourites to defeat Mawongola. However, the highly-anticipated goal fest failed to materialise as Mawongola's defensive discipline thwarted all Buddu's attack in an entertaining game.

In spite of the goalless draw, Steven Bogere, the Buddu coach, was happy with his players. "We played according to the script but didn't convert the chances. On any other day, we would have won by a lopsided margin," he said.

The draw offers a chance for the other teams to lead the group which also includes Kooki, Ssese, and Kabula.

The annual tournament is contested for by Buganda's 18 counties [Masaza] and starts with a group phase before the knockout stage at the quarterfinals.

Main sponsor Airtel is bankrolling this year's tournament with Shs 1 billion.