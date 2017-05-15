Uganda: Mulago to Resume Radiotherapy in July

The new radiotherapy machine for the Uganda Cancer Institute at Mulago will be operational by July, according to a new timeline set by government.

Ronald Ssegawa Gyagenda, an undersecretary in the ministry of Health, said shipping of the already procured machine is now underway, raising hope for hundreds of cancer patients whose lives depend on the equipment.

He was speaking on Friday evening at the handover of the renovated Radiotherapy unit at Mulago hospital.

Ssegawa said that following the completion of renovations, government is waiting for a clearance certificate from the Uganda Atomic Energy Council (UAEC), an agency charged with implementing radiation protection and safety guidelines, to have the radiotherapy machine shipped into the country.

He said officials from the council inspected the facility this week and hinted that the certificate would be availed within two weeks. Once the certificate is issued, the radiotherapy machine procured from the Czech Republic will be ready for shipping.

Dr Jackson Orem, the director of Uganda Cancer Institute, said the machine is ready and only awaits certification from the Uganda Atomic Energy Council and International Atomic Energy Agency, a global agency, tasked with ensuring safe, secure and peaceful uses of nuclear science and technology.

Last year, Uganda's only cobalt 60 radiotherapy machine installed at Mulago in 1995 broke down, leading to a public outcry as cancer patients only had to travel to Nairobi to seek treatment.

This was, however, costly for hundreds of Ugandans.