President Museveni swearing in at Kololo independence grounds.

Many MPs have been publicly evasive and coy about the ongoing quiet campaign to remove the presidential age-limit cap from the Constitution.

However, Usuk MP Peter Ogwang is not shy talking up his support and role. Ogwang, a key promoter of the campaign, told The Observer in a May 9 interview at parliament that he is ready to go all the way to get the age-limit cap removed.

"Nobody is going to intimidate me on my role as an MP, I will support it [removal of age-limit cap], especially if my voters in Usuk county ask me to support the amendment to scrap the age limit," the youthful MP said.

Ogwang is part of a group of MPs working with a soldier minister to mobilise other lawmakers to support the campaign that will pave way for President Museveni to seek another presidential term in 2021.

The Observer has previously reported on the group's meetings held at an office on the 8th floor of the President's office behind the parliamentary buildings and at Kati Kati restaurant on Lugogo bypass, among other places.

The group has been working discreetly with the exception of Arua municipality MP, Ibrahim Abiriga, who has several times spoken publicly about his support for the campaign.

Their meetings started in September last year after the collapse of Nakifuma MP Robert Kafeero Ssekitooleko's attempt to amend the Constitution through a private member's bill. Among other things, he wanted to raise the retirement age of judges.

REASONS

Ogwang said he is set to begin consultative meetings in his constituency to explain why Museveni should stay on. He claims his constituents need to understand that the president needs to deliver on all his pledges to Teso sub-region, which include the tarmacking of the Soroti-Katakwi road, extension of piped water and electricity to Katakwi town council.

"He [Museveni] has given us a ferry connecting Katakwi to Kumi, [and] the restocking programme is ongoing. So, what else do we want from him? We have peace and security. For the first time, our people are able to stay in their houses peacefully without anybody disturbing them," Ogwang said.

It is understood that the campaign will first be discussed by NRM MPs during their retreat at the National Leadership Institute, Kyankwanzi, which was pushed to June after the reading of the 2017/18 national budget.

Ogwang will then work with Mbarara municipality MP, Michael Tusiime, to table an amendment motion in parliament. Asked about the amendment motion, Ogwang said: "Why shouldn't I support the amendment? I have to, but I have to consult my people and these are the issues I'm taking to them."

"The government has just constructed a Shs 5bn valley dam at Ongole in Usuk sub-county and two more [valley dams] are coming in Ongongoja sub-county. The only thing we are asking of Museveni is to fulfil his promise to compensate us for our animals and property that was lost in 1986 and to Karamojong rustlers," he added.

In 2014, Ogwang, then a youth MP for eastern Uganda, worked with the minister of state for Investments, Evelyn Anite, to push through the sole candidate resolution that cushioned President Museveni from an internal challenge for the NRM presidential flag at last year's elections.

CHANGE OF HEART

At 72 now, President Museveni will be ineligible to contest again in 2021 if Article 102(b) of the Constitution that caps the age of an incoming president at 75 is not scrapped.

Much as in a 2011 interview with NTV's Patrick Kamara, Museveni spoke against the lifting of the age-limit for the president, he seems to have had a change of heart since the specific clause in the Constitution appears to be the only hurdle in his path to the extension of his hold onto power beyond 2021.

Ruling out the possibility of holding onto power after clocking 75 years, Museveni then told NTV: "I think, after 75, the vigour... I think there is some scientific idea that maybe the vigour is not as much after 75 years. So, that one I wouldn't quarrel with so much. I know there are some leaders who have been leading even after 75 but I think if you want to have very active leaders; it is good to have the ones who are below 75."