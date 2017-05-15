Uganda: Gulu Launches Fundraising Drive for Pece Facelift

After several years of struggling to raise the fallen walls of Pece War Memorial stadium, Gulu district has launched a fundraising campaign to rehabilitate the facility ahead of the 14th edition of the East Africa Secondary School games due in August this year.

The stadium has a dilapidated pavilion, dressing room and a non-functioning sanitary facility. Contributions raised through the campaign will be used to grade and plant grass on the stadium's bare ground as well as construct the perimeter wall fence.

This comes after the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association tasked the hosts to improve conditions of the stadium and pitch.

Gulu district chairman Ojara Martin Mapenduzi disclosed last week that the district has taken over the rehabilitation work from the board of trustees and war veterans association, who were the custodians of the stadium to make it usable for the upcoming games.

A team from the district engineering office did an assessment and came up with a budget of Shs 360 million. According to Mapenduzi, the district does not have enough funds to rehabilitate the stadium, which will co-host the regional games with Layibi College, Gulu High School and Sacred Heart School.

Last month, the district administration set up a team to oversee the rehabilitation process with a fully-fledged finance committee.

World Embrace, a non-governmental organization, has contributed Shs 35 million and refurbished the basketball courts at Kaunda grounds. An account in the name of "Pece Stadium Renovation Committee" has been opened with dfcu bank and contributions can be deposited there.