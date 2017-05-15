15 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Minister Challenges Bad Parenting On International Family Day

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Athuman Mtulya

Dodoma — The Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Ms Ummy Mwalimu on Monday challenged parents to be on the forefront of protecting the rights and welfare of their children.

Addressing a press conference in marking the International Family Day, which is globally celebrated every May 15, the minister said that the government would continue making good policies and laws to protect children in the country. However, the best protection should start from the families and society at large.

The minister noted that if cases of underage drug abuse are on the rise, then it is clear that somehow, somewhere things went wrong in parenting.

"Parents and Guardians are the cornerstone of ethical society. We're in a digital world; we should supervise what our children are consuming from the TV and the web. Hard work and financial struggles shouldn't be an excuse for parents to spend less time with their children," she said.

Ms Mwalimu also noted that a 2011 report done by UNICEF and the then Ministry of Community Development shows about 60 per cent of acts of sexual abuse on minors are perpetrated by family members or close individuals. The report also shows that about 49 per cent of abuses occur inside victims' homes, 23 per cent on the way to or back from school, and 15 per cent in school.

"The biggest challenge that we're facing is that families are reluctant to open up on the abuses which are perpetrated from within," she said.

The minister also called on religious leaders to also sensitize their followers on taking good care of their families.

Tanzania

Karatu School Bus Crash Survivors Flown to U.S.

Finally, the only three survivors of last week's school bus accident that claimed 35 lives were yesterday flown to the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.