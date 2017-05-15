15 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Households Supplied With Solar Electricity

By Filbert Rweyemamu

Arusha — A solar energy firm, Zola Tanzania, intends to extend its services to various parts of the country so that more people are connected to the cheap and renewable energy.

Speaking during the launching of two sales outlets in Arusha city, the company's managing director, Ms Nena Sanderson, said currently they have 35,650 clients across the country.

"We are facing a run down of challenges but our products are preferred because of their quality," she said as the sales points were opened in Sekei and Sombetini wards in the city.

Another official, Mr Samaladu Zayumba, said the solar energy gadgets would be connected to the homes as well as the business areas, adding that they were affordable.

She did not reveal the price of each unit but said clients would be allowed to pay in instalments, with a special focus on the rural areas.

