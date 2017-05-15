Tanzania: Textbooks Shame - Act On Officials, Publishers

editorial

Our children have been studying using badly written books, distributed by no lesser institution than the Tanzania Institute of Education (TIE)! Yes, it emerged from Parliament--and the education minister admitted it--that TIE has been dispensing textbooks that are full of mistakes.

The minister, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, was, however, quick to reassure the august House that her office has already launched a process to discipline the culpable officials.

The issue of poorly authored textbooks is not new. A few years ago, an MP brandished in Parliament a textbook whose publishers failed to notice that the book's title was misspelt, for it read "Jografia" instead of "Jiografia", the correct Kiswahili word for Geography.

Now on Saturday, shadow educational minister Susan Lyimo noted that many of the current textbooks display serious mistakes--grammatical, punctuation, pagination and style. She cites a Standard Three book entitled, "I Learn English Language", noting that the goofing started from the title itself.

We agree. One is bound to ask: is this a sentence or a book title? Furthermore, a person versed with English should know that you don't need to qualify English, for when you say English, you are referring to the language--unless otherwise stated.

One of the most ridiculous cases that Ms Lyimo cited is on page 143 of the above-mentioned title, where the author writes, "Dodoma is the big city of Tanzania"! Those among us who understand Kiswahili, can easily tell that the author here had the intention of informing the innocent learners that "Dodoma is the capital city of Tanzania". Of course, this too would be factually wrong, because Dodoma doesn't have the status of a city--not yet. It is a "mere" municipality.

Capital of Tanzania

It is certain the author had no clue one may simply say, "Dodoma is the capital of Tanzania".

Allowing lousily written materials to be used as textbooks--or indeed, just any book--in our schools, is committing a serious crime against our children, whom the education system should nurture into Tanzania's intellectual resource for tomorrow. How can that be possible, when some of our compatriots in positions of authority expose them to books authored by semi-literates?

Secondary school teachers do complain that they receive Form One students who can barely read, write and count. Lecturers do lament that some of post-high school students admitted to university display serious intellectual gaps. At the end of the chain, employers complain of poor competences of those they recruit straight after graduation from school, college and even university.

The lousy books scam gives a clue as to why we have poor output from our learning institutions. There is a view that it is corruption that allows bad books to be endorsed for use as set-books or textbooks.

We are not in position to comment on this, but one thing is clear here: some people with the duty to select the right books for our schooling children have let the nation down.

The education minister has spoken of disciplining officials who slept on their job. Fine, we say; but we hasten to add: action must also be taken against publishers who either took the books to the printer before they were edited or proofread. Or, they employed cheap, incompetent editors--to save money, maybe--forgetting that cheap can be very, very expensive!