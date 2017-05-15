Tanzania: We've Passed Title Test, Says Yanga's Haroub

Dar es Salaam — Defender Nadir Haroub says Young Africans' 2-1 victory over Mbeya City proved the Mainland Premier League leaders won't crack under the stress of the title race.

George Lwandamina's men now need only one win from their remaining two matches to retain the title.

Victory over relegation threatened Toto African of Mwanza tomorrow will seem Yanga crowned Mainland champions in the Zambian coach's first season in charge of the Jangwani Street team. On Saturday, they took a giant step towards the league title and the jackpot that goes with it with a 2-1 win over stubborn Mbeya City at the National Stadium.

With the pressure mounting in the closing days of the season, Yanga showed nerves of steel as goals from Simon Msuva and Abrey Chirwa wrapped up a vital win.

"Cannavaro," as Haroub is popularly known, said yesterday that it was a huge boost to respond to Simba's statement of intent with a win.

"We passed a test. It was a tough game. Now is one step closer to the title and we have two games left," he said. Yanga had stumbled, just a little, two or so months ago, breathing life into the title race by losing or dropping two points in games they should have won.

But now there's no room for error, according to Haroub, one of the vastly experienced players in the Dar es Salaam team.

While Yanga are on the verge for the title, Toto African bank on miracle to survive relegation when the topflight comes to a close on May 20.

The Mwanza outfit sit second from the bottom with 29 points from as many outings, six ahead of JKT Ruvu who will compete in a lower division- National First Division League- next season.

Defeat to Yanga in tomorrow's match will kill off whatever little hopes they have of avoiding relegation.