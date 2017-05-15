Tanzania: LG Pushes for Eco-Friendly Technology in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam — Manufacturer of electronic devices, LG Electronics engaged over 100 stakeholders in Tanzania to find sustainable solution especially in designing its products in response to the growing demand for eco-friendly and energy efficient technology.

The seminar served as a platform for attendees, including leading consultants, property developers, architects and interior designers to envision the future of Tanzania with environment-friendly technology.

At the event, LG showcased the ability of its inverter technology platform with green refrigerants.