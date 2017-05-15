15 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Karatu Bus Crash Survivors in Best Care - U.S. Medical Team

By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — The medical centre in the US that will be treating three children who survived the Karatu car crash on May 6, has promised to give quality care.

Speaking in an interview on KTIV News, a local channel in Sioux City, Iowa, where the children are being taken, Vice President Communication and Community Development for Mercy Medical Center Mr Dave Smetter said that a team of surgeons will begin work based on the children's needs.

The children will be treated by a team of surgeons who will handle them based on their injuries and fractures they

sustained. "In Tanzania injuries of that type will often result in amputees," he said, which is what the medical centre is trying to avoid.

Mr Smetter noted that after treatment the children will be given time to rest and heal their wounds and if possible start rehab as well. The children survived an accident that killed 32 pupils, two teachers and a driver in Karatu. Their treatment in the US has been made possible by Samaritan's Purse, a religious organisation based in the US.

In the interview, Mr Smetter said that the children will receive the treatment for free. He further said that a group of people have made this happen, after having donated at least $13,000 (about Sh29 million). The Samaritan's Purse private jet left Kilimanjaro International Airport yesterday, and will be taking the children to and from Sioux City for free.

Mr Smetter said the children are expected to be at the hospital for two weeks or more before they can be ready to go home. Tanzania and the rest of the world was gripped in shock, after news of

the accident that claimed the lives of 32 children who were going to another school for examinations.

