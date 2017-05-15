Tanzania: Tendering in Bus Terminal Project Flawed, Says PCCB

Tanga — The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has completed investigations on construction of the recently completed new bus terminal outside Tanga city and found flaws in the tendering process.

According to Mr Sadiki Nombo, the acting anti-graft body boss in the region, a probe has found out that some Sh17 million out of Sh6 billion spent on the project was paid without following the required procedures.

However, he told reporters during a briefing that the money was later recovered from a contractor he did not name who did the job.

He added that investigations on the implementation of the project was conducted by PCCB in collaboration with experts in the construction industry and procurement and found the anomaly.

Mr Nombo insisted that all the public funds allocated for construction projects, in particular, must be spent as budgeted and accounted for as per the procurement procedures.

The bus terminal in question generated a heated debate early this year when the Tanga Urban MP, Mr Mussa Mbarouk, pleaded to the city council not to force buses heading to Pangani and Mkinga districts as well as the Horohoro border town to use the facility. He said the recent directive by the city council to force the passenger vehicles heading or arriving from all corners of the country, including districts within Tanga Region, to use the recently completed terminal at Kange was not proper.

Mr Mbarouk added that instead the Ngamiani terminal in the heart of the city was the appropriate terminal for passengers from Pangani and Mkinga and that he would use his position as the area MP to have the buses heading or arriving from those destinations use the Ngamiani terminal.