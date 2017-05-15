15 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari's Fresh Death Rumour: Vested Interests Out to Create Panic - Presidency

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Presidency has condemned the fresh rumour of President Muhammadu Buhari's death, describing it as a plot by vested interests to create panic.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Median and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said via Twitter last night that nothing unpleasant had happened to the president.

The presidential spokesman asked Nigerians to disregard the rumour, saying it was baseless.

"Baseless rumours are trending again that an unpleasant thing has happened to our beloved president.

"If you have received this information on WhatsApp or Facebook, disregard it because it is a plain lie spread by vested interests to create panic.

"Nothing unpleasant has happened to the president. No cause for apprehension. Thanks for the many calls," Shehu said.

In the same vein, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, described the rumour as vain.

"Why do some people rage and imagine vain things? It is the counsel of God that shall stand. May God bless all those praying for PMB," Adesina wrote on his Twitter handle, @FemAdesina.
President Buhari departed for London penultimate Sunday night for a follow-up consultation with his doctors who are to determine the length of his stay there.

It would be recalled that the president had been similarly rumoured dead during his last medical vacation in the United Kingdom in January.

Nigeria

'Nothing Unpleasant Has Happened' to Buhari - Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari is alive and well, his spokesperson Garba Shehu clarified on Sunday night. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.