The Presidency has condemned the fresh rumour of President Muhammadu Buhari's death, describing it as a plot by vested interests to create panic.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Median and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said via Twitter last night that nothing unpleasant had happened to the president.

The presidential spokesman asked Nigerians to disregard the rumour, saying it was baseless.

"Baseless rumours are trending again that an unpleasant thing has happened to our beloved president.

"If you have received this information on WhatsApp or Facebook, disregard it because it is a plain lie spread by vested interests to create panic.

"Nothing unpleasant has happened to the president. No cause for apprehension. Thanks for the many calls," Shehu said.

In the same vein, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, described the rumour as vain.

"Why do some people rage and imagine vain things? It is the counsel of God that shall stand. May God bless all those praying for PMB," Adesina wrote on his Twitter handle, @FemAdesina.

President Buhari departed for London penultimate Sunday night for a follow-up consultation with his doctors who are to determine the length of his stay there.

It would be recalled that the president had been similarly rumoured dead during his last medical vacation in the United Kingdom in January.