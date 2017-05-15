15 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Judge Fixes Date for Hearing of Criminal Suit Against Innoson Motors Boss

By Ben Ezeamalu

Justice Ayokunle Faji of the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court has fixed June 28 for the hearing of pending applications in a charge against Innoson Nig. Ltd, over alleged falsification of shipping document.

Innoson Nig. Ltd, Innocent Chukwuma, Charles Chukwu, Maximian Chukwura, Mitsui Osk Lines 'C' and Anajekwu Sunny are facing a four-count charge bordering on forgery and conspiracy before the judge.

Last year, Mr. Chukwuma had requested that the judge handling the case, Saliu Seidu, recuse himself from the matter.

When the case was called on Monday, J.I Ajakaiye announced appearance for the prosecution.

George Uwechue, a senior advocate of Nigeria, announced appearance for the first and second defendants; Joseph Mbadugha announced appearance for the third and sixth defendants; while A. Mr. Olusola appeared for the fourth and fifth defendants.

Mr. Uwechue then informed the court of his pending application before the court, while Mr. Mbadugha, a law professor, also drew the court's attention to his application.

However, the new trial judge, Mr. Faji, who replaced Mr. Saidu, said he would need to go through all the processes with respect to the matter.

He then fixed June 28 for the hearing of pending supplications.

In the charge, the accused were alleged to have conspired to commit the offence on October 10, 2013, at Apapa Wharf.

The prosecution alleged that the accused falsified shipping documents, which they deposited with Guaranty Trust Bank Plc as collateral for the sum of N2.4 billion.

The loan facility was alleged to have been granted Innosson Nig. Ltd.

The shipping document was also said to have been falsely presented as genuine and with intent to defraud, in order to clear goods worth N2.4 billion.

According to the charge, the offence contravened the provisions of sections 1(2) (c), and 3(6) of the Miscellaneous offence Act, Cap M17, Laws of the Federation 2004.

