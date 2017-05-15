15 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: One Dies in Gaaga Bus Crash

By Clement Aluma

Arua — One person died on the spot and six other passengers sustained serious injuries when a Gaagaa bus travelling from Koboko to Kampala crashed at Irriri trading centre in Ullepi Sub-County on the Arua-Nebbi highway.

The accident happened at about 10pm on Saturday, according to police.

The driver of the bus, regional police spokesperson Josephine Angucia says, was trying to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle that was driving on the right instead of the left.

She says the unnamed driver swerved the bus and it overturned multiple times.

Police identified the deceased as Embassy Rashid, a security guard who was returning to resume work in the northern Lira District after leave.

