13 May 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Huíla - Minister Calls On Society for Assistance to Vulnerable People

Chibia — The Minister of Social Welfare, Gonçalves Muandumba, Thursday in Chibia said that all living forces in society should make efforts to provide assistance to people in situations of vulnerability.

The government official was speaking in the municipality of Chibia, 42 kilometers south of Lubango, during a visit included in the activities carried out in the framework of the provincial conference of social action that starts this Friday.

He considered the situation of these people of concern as the event is held in the province to jointly reflect on how non-governmental organizations, political parties, churches, business class and others can assist the vulnerable people.

Gonçalves Muandumba acknowledged that there are difficulties due to the crisis, but it is important to discuss ways to overcome them.

Despite this, the minister said that people in this situation should not sit, waiting for help, since, in his view, they should also develop actions that can lift them out of extreme poverty.

