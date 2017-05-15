13 May 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Preparation of Young People Tops MPLA Candidate's Speech

Saurimo — The education, academic and professional training of young people dominated the intervention of the MPLA candidate for President of the Republic, João Lourenço, in the city of Saurimo (Lunda Sul) on Friday.

In his public presentation as head of the MPLA's list for the general elections of August 23, João Lourenço spoke of the need to better prepare young people in order to contribute more to the country's growth process.

He warned the youth group, mainly from the region, to engage in economically active activities and not only in mining (illegal diamond mining).

He defended the rapid reversal of this, which is frequent in the region. He drew the attention of families to fulfilling their responsibilities in the education and leadership of young people. The aim is to prepare them for the challenges of today and tomorrow.

In this regard, the MPLA candidate, who has been in Lunda Sul since Thursday, has recommended to the churches to play their role of shaping the man for the practice of good, to dedicate themselves to work, discarding the ambition of easy profit.

