South Africa: Lambie Concussed, Out of Sunwolves Trip

The Sharks have confirmed that flyhalf and captain Pat Lambie is concussed and that he will not travel with the side for Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Sunwolves in Singapore.

Lambie, in his first start since round three in Super Rugby 2017, lasted 32 minutes of Saturday's 35-32 loss to the Kings in Port Elizabeth before he left the field with a head injury.

Lambie, who had collided with team-mate Rhyno Smith, tried to shake off the knock but was removed from the playing field shortly afterwards on medical advice.

It has been another tough season for the Sharks pivot, who had been out with a fractured vertebra since the win over the Waratahs in Durban on March 11.

This latest injury has prompted fresh speculation over Lambie's future, given his history of concussion.

Last year, he was sidelined for six months after he was knocked out cold by CJ Stander in the first Test between the Springboks and Ireland in Cape Town.

The Sharks could not confirm the extent of Lambie's injury this time around, but they did confirm that he would miss the Singapore trip for what has become a crucial fixture for the Sharks.

On Saturday, it was Garth April who replaced Lambie at flyhalf and with Curwin Bosch away on SA Under-20 duty, that is likely to continue this weekend.

Injury Update: Pat has concussion symptoms. The Sharks medical team are being cautious and he will not travel with the team to Singapore. pic.twitter.com/W8kk5EcWyO-- The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) May 15, 2017

Source: Sport24