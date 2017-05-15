South Africa: Trial of Terror-Accused Twins Postponed

The trial of terror-accused 23-year-old twins, Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie, was postponed in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The case was postponed to May 29, to allow for further investigation. Both suspects were due to remain in custody.

Initially, the case was postponed pending further investigations, but in April, Prosecutor Chris MacAdam asked the court to postpone the case until May to deal with a 12th charge added by the State.

At the time, the twins' lawyer, Annelene van den Heever, argued that the case should be struck off the roll and reinstated when the State had more evidence.

The two initially faced 11 counts, including three counts of contravening the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act. The State then added the 12th count of fraud in April.

The two allegedly handed over false Lesotho passports, with fake names, to home affairs officials in order to cross over into the neighbouring country.

Targets

The twins were arrested in July 2016 along with the siblings Ebrahim and Fatima Patel during police raids in Newclare and Azaadville, on the West Rand.

They were allegedly linked to the self-proclaimed Islamic State and were attempting to travel to Syria to join them.

The State argued that the alleged terrorist activities would have been carried out by using firearms, explosives and possibly poisons.

The twins were allegedly planning to set off explosives at a US embassy in Pretoria and "Jewish institutions" across SA between August 2015 and July 2016.

The investigating officer of the case had discovered that, prior to their arrests, the twins had been active on social media, allegedly discussing incriminating matters.

In the indictment, certain targets were named including Jonathan Shapiro (Zapiro) who drew the "Messenger of Allah" cartoon, Roy Topol - a Jewish South African investment manager - as well as King David High School in Linksfield.

