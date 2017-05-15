15 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Family of Three Murdered, Beheaded - Suspected Held

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police in Malawi have reportedly arrested a 23-year-old man, Sekile Zunda, following the murder, a few weeks ago, of a family of three.

The family from Rumphi district was reportedly murdered and their heads severed in a "horrendous" attack.

According to Nyasa Times, the three - a husband, wife and their daughter, 5 - were found beheaded in a forest in Bunda hills.

Their relative, Zunda, had since been arrested in connection with the incident.

The report said that the three left their home in Rumphi for Lilongwe some weeks ago to buy a vehicle, and Zunda accompanied them.

The family's other relatives allegedly last heard from them when they said they were at the Road Traffic Department for the registration of the vehicle.

Police said the vehicle was still missing.

A Maravi Post report indicated that this was one of the most gruesome murders the southern African country had experienced in recent times.

Source: News24

South Africa

Be Prepared for Dictatorship - Malema Warns About Zuma

EFF leader Julius Malema has warned that if a Parliamentary motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma succeeds, he… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.