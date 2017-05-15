15 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: NNPC to Resume Oil Exploration in Borno As Peace Returns

By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri — The Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Alhaji Maikanti Baru has said the corporation has concluded arrangement to mobilize heavy and sophisticated equipment to resume the oil exploration in the Lake Chad Basin of Borno state.

He said, the resumption which will be done in the next six months was based on the military's assurance of adequate security, relative peace and the degrading of boko haram sects in the north east sub -region.

Baru stated this when he led top management staff of NNPC on a courtesy call on governor Kashim Shettima at the Government House, Maiduguri on Monday.

