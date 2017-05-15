15 May 2017

Nigeria: Ekweremadu Prays for Buhari's Quick Recovery

By Dennis Agbo

Enugu — Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has joined millions of Nigerians to pray God to give President Mohammadu Buhari speedy recovery from his present state of health.

Ekweremadu at an expanded Enugu West senatorial ‎meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at Awgu, during the weekend, paused for prayer, asking God to relief President Buhari to come back to Nigeria to resume his offical duties.

The large crowd at the meeting complemented the deputy Senate President\'s prayer and choroused Amen!

Ekweremadu said the meeting was significantly convened to determine what will happen in Enugu\'s 2019 general election.

He also disclosed that after the meeting, the zone decided to endorse Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for a second term in office.

The question for Ugwuanyi\'s endorsment was put to a voice vote, which the majority said yes.

The zone went further to donate two buses‎ to the PDP for the 2019 campaign in the state.

NO less than 5000 members of opposition political parties in Enugu state, yesterday, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, ‎

