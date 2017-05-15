15 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: We Have 'Water-Tight' Case Against Kano Emirate Council - Anti-Corruption Chief

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Kano State anti-graft agency said on Monday that it has a water-tight case against the state's emirate council.

The News Agency of Nigeria quotes the Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhyi Gado, as saying that though it has a strong case against the emirate council, the probe will remain suspended to avoid concurrent investigation.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the suspension of the probe on Saturday after the Kano State House of Assembly also said it was going to investigate the Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi.

The anti-graft agency was investigating allegations that the emirate council mismanaged N6 billion of its funds, an allegation the council has denied providing details of its expenditure.

Details later...

Nigeria

'Nothing Unpleasant Has Happened' to Buhari - Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari is alive and well, his spokesperson Garba Shehu clarified on Sunday night. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.