Nigeria: We Have 'Water-Tight' Case Against Kano Emirate Council - Anti-Corruption Chief

The Kano State anti-graft agency said on Monday that it has a water-tight case against the state's emirate council.

The News Agency of Nigeria quotes the Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhyi Gado, as saying that though it has a strong case against the emirate council, the probe will remain suspended to avoid concurrent investigation.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the suspension of the probe on Saturday after the Kano State House of Assembly also said it was going to investigate the Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi.

The anti-graft agency was investigating allegations that the emirate council mismanaged N6 billion of its funds, an allegation the council has denied providing details of its expenditure.

Details later...