South Africa: She Can Get Her Phone Back, but Not Her Life - Blöchliger Murder Accused

Howard Oliver has argued that he could not have killed Franziska Blöchliger as semen from multiple men was found in her body, the Western Cape High Court heard on Monday morning.

"It could not have been me, there were multiple semen [sic] inside her. I'm only one person. I was alone," Oliver said in Afrikaans in a video clip shown in court.

Prosecutor Lenro Badenhorst told News24 that a post-mortem did not support Oliver's argument as no semen was found in Blöchliger's private parts.

Oliver, 28, stands accused of murdering 16-year-old Blöchlinger when he tried to rob her during a jog in the Tokai forest on March 7, 2016.

In video clips shown in court, Oliver took investigative officers to the scene where he confessed to attacking her.

He said he tried to steal her iPhone when he suffocated her.

"I made double sure she was still breathing," he said repeatedly throughout the clips.

Oliver said he tied her up in such a way that she could get loose.

"She [Blöchliger] can get back her cellphone, but she can't get her life back. I only took her phone," he said.

The trial continues.

Source: News24