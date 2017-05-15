15 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: She Can Get Her Phone Back, but Not Her Life - Blöchliger Murder Accused

Tagged:

Related Topics

Howard Oliver has argued that he could not have killed Franziska Blöchliger as semen from multiple men was found in her body, the Western Cape High Court heard on Monday morning.

"It could not have been me, there were multiple semen [sic] inside her. I'm only one person. I was alone," Oliver said in Afrikaans in a video clip shown in court.

Prosecutor Lenro Badenhorst told News24 that a post-mortem did not support Oliver's argument as no semen was found in Blöchliger's private parts.

Oliver, 28, stands accused of murdering 16-year-old Blöchlinger when he tried to rob her during a jog in the Tokai forest on March 7, 2016.

In video clips shown in court, Oliver took investigative officers to the scene where he confessed to attacking her.

He said he tried to steal her iPhone when he suffocated her.

"I made double sure she was still breathing," he said repeatedly throughout the clips.

Oliver said he tied her up in such a way that she could get loose.

"She [Blöchliger] can get back her cellphone, but she can't get her life back. I only took her phone," he said.

The trial continues.

Source: News24

South Africa

Be Prepared for Dictatorship - Malema Warns About Zuma

EFF leader Julius Malema has warned that if a Parliamentary motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma succeeds, he… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.