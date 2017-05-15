South Africa: Together We Can Stop Corruption

Pretoria — Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Jeff Radebe, has called on South Africans to take part in the consultations of the Anti-Corruption Discussion Document Strategy which was launched on Sunday.

During a media briefing in Pretoria, Minister Radebe encouraged South Africans to become part of the process which will set the country on the road towards building a system that will result in a corruption free South Africa.

"Please actively contribute your thoughts, opinions and voices to ensure that together we can stop corruption. The responsibility to fight the scourge of corruption does not lie in government only. We need everyone to ... .fight this problem," he said.

Minister Radebe said fighting corruption was one of the major priorities of the South African government which has numerous agencies and institutions, as well as many dedicated public servants and law-enforcers working towards ridding the country of corruption and corrupt people.

The launch of the discussion document by the Anti-Corruption Inter-Ministerial Committee (ACIMC) was aimed at kick-starting a much wider consultation process to ensure all South African Citizens through their various organised formation play their part towards building a resilient anti-corruption system as contemplated in the NDP.

The public will also be able to provide written inputs and comments through electronic platforms.

SA makes progress in fighting corruption

Meanwhile, in the current term of the fifth administration, government has made progress in the fight against corruption as the number of persons convicted for high priority matters stands at 66.

"These high priority cases consist of those matters in which potential corruption per case is to the value of R5 million and above," Minister Radebe said.

President Jacob Zuma has also signed 31 proclamations empowering the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) to investigate serious malpractices, maladministration and corruption in connection with the administration of State Institutions and to take appropriate and effective civil action.

"During the period under reference, the value money and assets recovered totalled about R230 million while the value of the potential loss prevented came close to R1.4 billion.

"Furthermore, the value of contracts and/or administrative decisions set aside or deemed invalid was close to R4.6 billion. The SIU has also referred certain matters for the institution or defence/opposition civil proceedings. The quantum of these matters is approximately R5 billion," Minister Radebe said.

Office of the Chief Procurement Officer

Government has also established the Office of the Chief Procurement Officer (OCPO) in order to modernise and consolidate the State's fragmented legislative framework for procurement and supply chain management.

This has contributed to the strengthening of accountability through focused governance monitoring and compliance arrangements; using technology smartly to reduce red tape, bringing efficiency and effectiveness in the procurement process; and establishing strategic procurement principles.

"Since its establishment, the OCPO has taken bold steps to curb waste, leakages, wrong doing and corruption. Notable achievements recorded since 2014 are the development of Public Procurement Bill (PPB) which aims to modernise the public procurement and Supply Chain Management (SCM) function by consolidating a legal framework applicable to the public sector and to facilitate broader reforms.

"Steps have also been taken to improve transparency, efficiency and effectiveness of Supply Chain Management (SCM) by simplifying the process of doing business with state in the SCM environment," Minister Radebe said.

He said an eTender Publication Portal has also been created which aims to improve transparency of procurement spend.

Minister Radebe, as the Chairperson of the Anti-Corruption Inter-Ministerial Committee (ACIMC), was joined by Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize and Justice and Correctional Services Minister Advocate Michael Masutha.