South Africa: Road Users Urged to Be Responsible

Pretoria — North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has called on road users to be cautious on the road and exercise patience after 12 people died in an accident in the province recently.

"While the provincial government has a responsibility to ensure that its road infrastructure is maintained and safe for use, it also remains each road user's responsibility to obey the rules of the road," Premier Mahumapelo said.

On Saturday, he addressed mourners who had gathered at Tswelelang township in Wolmaranstad to pay their last respect to the victims of the accident.

Last month, 12 people were killed in a head-on collision on the R505 road between Ottosdal-Wolmaranstad. The drivers of both vehicles, a minibus and an SUV, also died in the accident.

The victims of this horrific accident were all members of the Zion Christian Church.

"We know that the past six weeks have been extremely difficult for everyone. But because of the severity of this accident which left all 12 victims burnt beyond recognition, we had to do thorough forensic work before confirming the results," Premier Mahumapelo said.

He said the provincial government was continuing to provide support such as trauma counselling to the affected families, especially the only two survivors of the accident, a mother and her 9-year-old son.

Among the mourners was the MEC for Community Safety and Transport Management, Dr Mpho Motlhabane and the Executive Mayor of Lekwa-Teemane Local Municipality, Cllr Noni Kgabi.