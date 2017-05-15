press release

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has hinted of government's resolve to reposition technical education to be the centre of the country's industrial revolution.

"If the ambitions we have for this country are going to come into fruition, a great deal of it depends on what is going to happen in places like this. You are going to be at the centre of the industrial revolution of our country," he stated.

The President was addressing the Ho Technical University community as part of his two day working visit to the Volta Region at the weekend.

He said the country could not continue to be a raw material producing nation, emphasizing that it would continue to be poor if it went down that line.

The President said government was therefore prioritizing educational expenditure, especially technical education to change the structure of the country's economy.

He promised to complete abandoned projects at the Ho Technical University and charged the students to study hard to contribute to the progress and development of the country.

The President said Ghanaian was a rich country and called for unity among the citizenry and underscored the need for all to eschew corruption, tribalism and focus on excellence in the interest of the country.

Earlier, he paid a courtesy call on Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli and President of the National House of Chiefs and reiterated his commitment to fulfilling promises made during the campaign and developing all parts of the country.

Source: ISD (Yvonne Elikplim Harlley-Kanyi)