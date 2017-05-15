West Africa: Ecowas Introduces Innovations At the 2017 Wrestling Tournament

A number of innovations have been introduced to the ECOWAS wrestling tournament in order to advance the course of integration and human development in the region, ECOWAS Communication

Bureau informed in a statement sent to Observer Sports Desk.

These innovations include: doping awareness campaign, mainstreaming intellectual contributions and the reintroduction of refresher courses for referees to ensure that best practices are kept at all times.

The director, ECOWAS Youth and Sports Development Centre (EYSDC) Mr. Francis Chuks Njoaguani made the disclosure on 11th of May 2017 at a briefing on the eve of the 12th ECOWAS wrestling tournament in Dakar, Senegal.

The Gambia also took part in the competition and was preparing to compete in the finals of the individual categories of 76kg, 100kg and 120kg on Sunday evening in Dakar.

The Gambian team of five wrestlers was to face Nigeria for the third place in the group category.

A special workshop was organised by the EYSDC in conjunction with the Senegalese Ministry of Sports in aid of the new drive, to create a situation where the sportsmen and women, officials and stakeholders can key into the innovative development.

According to Njoaguani, the innovations were also geared towards boosting intellectual capacity around sports. "We want everyone to be fully aware of the dangers of doping in sports. The experts educate wrestlers and officials on the dangers of drug use and its destructive side effects on humans and the economies of West Africa" he added.

Stressing the need for discipline during the tournament, he highlighted the contribution of sports to regional integration to include the ripple effects of the economics of sports, boosting of trading activities as well as an enhanced physical and mental wellbeing of citizens.

The president of the Senegalese Wrestling Association, and Committee National de Gestion (CNG) Alioune Sarr, gave assurances regarding the security of participants during the three-day tournament, stressing that the government of Senegal is used to hosting international tournaments and events.

Twelve referees including a female from Togo would be on hand to officiate during the tournament. The referees have been adequately briefed and trained to guarantee standard officiating.

Prior to the commencement of the tournament, various technical meetings, weighing in for the various categories of wrestlers and inspection tour of facilities were held in Dakar.

Njoaguani was flanked by other officials from the Wrestling Associations, Jeunesse et des sports de la Cedeao (CDJS), relevant ministries and sporting bodies including Mr. Bara Ndiaye, Ibrahim Sarr, Ndiame Diop, Thierno Ka, Aziz Sambe and Djibril Badji

14 member states were represented in this year's wrestling tournament with the exception of Cape Verdethus the ECOWAS Wrestling Tournament was first held in Niamey, Niger Republic in 2003 with only three countries-the host, Nigeria, and Burkina Faso participating.