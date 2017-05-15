15 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Troops Clear Kidnappers Den in Lame-Burra Forest, Arrest One

By Balarabe Alkassim

Bauchi — Troops of 135 Battalion, 33 Brigade Nigerian Army currently on Operation HARBIN KUNAMA II deployed to Dangarfa, Ningi Local Government Area have cleared the notorious kidnappers' camps in Lame-Burra, Dangarfa and Dangardo forests, in Bauchi State.

According to a statement by Assistant Director Army Public Relations, 33 Brigade, Nigerian Army‎, Major Joseph Adekunle Afolasade, the suspected kidnappers attempted to escape on sighting the troops at Lame-Bureau forest,but they were neutralized and one of them identified as Ado Ahmad was arrested.

"The Troops conducted thorough search around the camps where they recovered the following dangerous items; 1 Dane gun, 1 Locally made Single Barrel gun, 1 Locally made Pistol, 37 empty cases of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, 2 live rounds of 7.62mm amunition, 10 Cartridges, and 1 Gionee 7L800 Mobile telephone handset,"he stated.

