15 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 'Prophet' Bags 25 Months' Imprisonment for Stealing, Impersonation

A 32-year-old man, Lukman Yaya, who claimed to be a prophet, was on Monday sentenced to 25 months' imprisonment by an Ota Magistrates 'Court in Ogun.

The senior magistrate, Mr S. O.Banwo, in his ruling did not give the convict any option of fine.

Yaya, whose address was not disclosed in court, pleaded guilty to the two-count charge of impersonation and stealing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Chudu Gbesi, had told the court that the accused committed the offences on Feb. 8 at about 11.30a.m.at Joju Area of Ota, Ogun.

Gbesi said that the accused who pretended to be a prophet unlawfully obtained N17,500 from one Aderibigbe Toyosi, with the intention to assist her to solve some of her spiritually problems, an agreement he did not fulfill.

He also said that the accused stole a mobile phone valued at N22,500 from the complainant in the process of helping her to solve her problems.

Gbesi said that the offences contravened Sections 249(d) and 419 of the Criminal Code, Vol. 1, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

NAN

