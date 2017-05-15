South Africa: Alleged Killer of a Minor to Appear in Court

press release

Potchefstroom — On Tuesday, 16 May 2017, a 32-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder.

The suspect's court appearance follows his arrest in Jouberton on Sunday, 14 May 2017, for the alleged murder of a 15-year-old girl. According to information available at this stage, a burnt body of the girl was found in an open field at Extension 7 in Jouberton on Sunday, 14 May 2017.

The minor was last seen on Friday, 12 May 2017, when her grandmother sent her to one of the neighbours. She did not come back home and a missing person case was eventually reported to the police on Saturday, 13 May 2017. It was on Sunday, 14 May 2017 that the girls' burnt body discovered in the bushes. Following an intensive investigation, the suspect was arrested yesterday in the evening at Extension 7, Jouberton.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane condemned the incident and lauded the police for acting swiftly in arresting the perpetrator. She said further that the police will work hard to ensure that the just justice is served.