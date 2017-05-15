Nigeria: Host Community Demands FUT VC Slot

Minna — The people of communities hosting the Federal University (FUT), Minna, Niger State, have called on the federal government to consider someone from the area for the Vice Chancellor position of the institution.

The tenure of the present Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Musbau Adewumi Akanji, is expected to end by December.

Bosso local government area is hosting the two campuses of the university.

The member representing the area in the state House of Assembly, Malik Madak Bosso, who spoke on behalf of the people of the host community at the weekend, said sons and daughters from the area, although eminently qualified, where never considered for the institution's top most position since its establishment.

Bosso accused the institution's management of allegedly disenfranchising the people of the area by changing the rules and criteria for selection of qualified candidates for the position.