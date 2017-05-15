South Africa: Various Police Operations in Kwazulu-Natal Yielded Success

press release

In the early hours of yesterday, KwaZulu-Natal Tracking Team and Special Task Force members conducted an operation at Kranskop searching for illegal firearms. They proceeded to a homestead in Khetha area where they arrested a 43-year-old suspect after he was found in possession of two unlicensed firearms with a total of 23 live rounds of ammunition. Police confiscated a shotgun with 15 live rounds and a revolver with eight rounds of ammunition. The suspect was immediately arrested and taken to the police station for detention. He was charged for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. He appeared at the Kranskop Magistrates' Court.

Another operation was conducted by Durban Central police with Durban Flying Squad members where they arrested three suspects aged between 44 and 54 in the Durban CBD. The suspects were travelling in a white VW Polo that they allegedly use to commit crimes. They were found in possession of an unlicensed firearm, cellphones, identity documents and a fake police appointment card. These suspects have been linked to a number of robbery cases in Durban areas and Pietermaritzburg. The suspects would accost unsuspecting individuals carrying cash near ATMs. Victims would be forced into their vehicle and robbed of cash and valuables. The suspects will be profiled to determine if they can be linked to other cases in the province with similar modus operandi. They will be charged for robbery, impersonating a police officer, possession of unlicensed firearm and possession of suspected stolen property. They will appear in the Durban Magistrates' Court soon.

In an attempted hijacking incident that occurred in Bartle Road, alert Umbilo Task Team members arrested three suspects and seized three unlicensed firearms. Police were swiftly responding to an incident where the victim was accosted by three males who were trying to force him out of his vehicle. The victim managed to sped off and the suspects were intercepted by police officers who swiftly pounced on them. The suspects were swiflty arrested and will be charged for attempted hijacking and possession of unlicensed firearms. They will appear in the Durban Magistrates' Court soon.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the members for strengthening their effort in fighting crime in the province. Our police officers will continue with such operations in getting rid of illegal firearms that are in the hands of criminals. Recovered firearms will be sent for ballistic tests to establish if they were used in any other crimes in the province. We are also appealing to the community to work closely with the police in the fight against crime by reporting those involved in any criminal activities' he said.