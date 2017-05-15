13 May 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Two Arrested for Business Robberies

The Tshwane West Trio Task Team intelligence drive operation yielded outstanding success, after two most wanted suspects were arrested.

The two suspects aged 28 and 42 years were arrested last night, 12 May 2017 in Diepsloot for business robberies in the Erasmia area.

It is alleged that the two suspects robbed the same supermarket twice in Erasmia. The first robbery occurred in November 2016 and the second one in January 2017. They rented vehicles to use in the commission of crimes. More suspects will be arrested soon.

The suspects will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court soon, on charges of business robbery and more charges to be added later.

