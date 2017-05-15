15 May 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: A Forum of 88 Members of Parliament Announced in Nairobi

A new forum composed of 88 MPs in the Federal Parliament have converged in Nairobi electing Abdirashid Mahamed Xidig as their chair. Under the auspices of the 'Horosocod' forum, the MPs plans to marshall support for efforts against the government of Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Khayre and is said to have the blessing of more than 100 MPs.

The chair, Abdirashid Mahamed Xidig is viewed as an influential person who can mobilise support for the new forum in parliament. President Farmaajo and Prime Minister Khayre have seen strong opposition against their government by MPs. The latest move will be detrimental to the progress Somalia and could see a return of the squabble and wrangling between the various arms of government.

