Somalia: Government Workers Given a Day Off to Celebrate 15 May

The Federal Government of Somalia has today given its employee a day off in order to celebrate the Somali youth day which is celebrated annually to honor the formation of the Somali Youth League (SYL) who spearheaded the fight for the country's independence.

The announcement to declare the day a public holiday in a bid to mark the day was announced by the Minister for Information."On behalf of the Somali government we have given the public sector workers a day off in order to celebrate the 15th of May," said the Minister for Information, Abdirahman Omar Osman.

The Somali government annually celebrates the formation of Somalia's first political party.