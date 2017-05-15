15 May 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Government Workers Given a Day Off to Celebrate 15 May

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Federal Government of Somalia has today given its employee a day off in order to celebrate the Somali youth day which is celebrated annually to honor the formation of the Somali Youth League (SYL) who spearheaded the fight for the country's independence.

The announcement to declare the day a public holiday in a bid to mark the day was announced by the Minister for Information."On behalf of the Somali government we have given the public sector workers a day off in order to celebrate the 15th of May," said the Minister for Information, Abdirahman Omar Osman.

The Somali government annually celebrates the formation of Somalia's first political party.

Somalia

A Forum of 88 Members of Parliament Announced in Nairobi

A new forum composed of 88 MPs in the Federal Parliament have converged in Nairobi electing Abdirashid Mahamed Xidig as… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.