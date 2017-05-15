Nigeria: Kwara to Build 30,000 Houses in 2 Years

Ilorin — The Kwara State government has reaffirmed its determination to bridge the 200,000 housing deficit in the state.

The Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Alhaji Muideen Alalade, stated this in Ilorin over the weekend.

Towards achieving the target of providing 30,000 housing units, Alalade explained that the state government partnered 20 private developers.

He said the state government would fulfill its promise to provide 30,000 housing units within the first two years of the second term of the Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed-led administration.

He said dwindling economy was affecting the government's target of meeting the housing provision, hence the need to synergise with private investors.

The commissioner also disclosed that Governor Ahmed would commission the Budo Eso Housing Estate this month, pointing out that government was also providing housing for low income earners in the state.

He added that through collaboration with the African National Development Project, 5,000 housing units would be constructed across the three senatorial districts of the state.

The commissioner said the houses would be built in Ilorin, Offa, Omu Aran, Share, Ajase-Ipo, and Ilesa Baruba.

On Ilorin Master Plan, Alhaji Alalade said it was long overdue.

He, however, said the government had engaged a consultant for the review of the plan, adding that the housing ministry, through its Technical Committee on Urban and Planning Development, would ensure that the people of the state keyed into the plan.