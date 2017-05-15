Kenya: Identification of Gilgil Crash Victims Starts

Six bodies from the Gilgil bus crash that were transferred to Chiromo Mortuary will undergo DNA test starting today.

At least 18 people died on the spot on Saturday when a 52-seater bus was involved in a pile-up with two trucks.

4 BODIES

One person succumbed to injuries at St Mary's Hospital Nairobi while another 14 passengers were injured, seven of them critically.

According to National Disaster Management Unit deputy communication director Pius Mwachi, a number of bodies have been released to families.

However, he could not give the exact number, saying the official tally was still being worked.

He could only confirm that four bodies were lying in Gilgil mortuaries.

"Two are unidentified. One body is in St Mary Hospital Mortuary and remains unidentified," said the official.

SURVIVORS

He said five survivors of the crash that shook the nation were undergoing treatment at St. Mary Hospital.

He refused to give a timeline for the DNA tests, saying the process was dependent on the results.

"Identifying the body parts will depend on the DNA results and this can take any period," he said.

"We would like to appeal to the families of the deceased to exercise patience as we determine the identities of the deceased," he said.

Mr Mwachi advised families and relatives to visit Chiromo Mortuary where he said they would be advised on how to provide samples to help identify their kin.

TRAUMA

He assured the families of the State's determination to ensure the process is completed as soon as possible to avoid prolonging their trauma.

"Inter-agency stakeholders led by National Disaster Management Unit are working closely with National Police Service, Kenya Red Cross Society, Chiromo Mortuary, among others, shall offer all necessary services to the families and friends entering Chiromo and Gilgil mortuaries," said Mr Mwachi.

He confirmed that a trauma counselling and psychological support centre had been set up at the morgues to assist families of the deceased.

He thanked Nairobi Senator and gubernatorial aspirant Mike Sonko for assisting families to transport their loved ones from Gilgil to Chiromo mortuary.