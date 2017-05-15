Nigeria: Advertorial - Re: Disclaimer On 'Daily Times of Nigeria At 91' Heroes Award

press release

The Board of Directors of The Daily Times of Nigeria Plc wishes to inform the general public that the so called Daily Times of Nigeria at 91 Heroes Award ceremony being organized by one Fidelis Anosike and one Noel Anosike is illegal and criminal.

Fidelis Anosike and Noel Anosike are impostors and are not officers of The Daily Times of Nigeria (DTN) Plc in any capacity whatsoever, neither as directors nor as shareholders and do not have the authority of the company to organize any ceremony on its behalf.

The certified true copies of Status Report of DTN issued by the Corporate Affairs Commission on Friday, 12 May 2017 and addressed to the Inspector General of Police, Director General, State Security Services and The Chairman EFCC, showing the current officers of the company as to Chairman, Directors, Shareholders and Secretary and showing that Fidelis Anosike and Noel Anosike are not officers of DTN, are herewith attached for ease of reference.

The General public is hereby warned that any person or organization, etc, that participates in this ceremony in any manner whatsoever will be complicit in a criminal conspiracy for which appropriate legal sanctions shall apply.

Please be advised and warned accordingly.

Signed by the order of the Board on May 12, 2017

L.A. Idu Esq

(Company Secretary)