Nigeria: N5 Billion Fake Tyres - Again, Absence of Interpreter Stalls Trial of Chinese Importers

The trial of two Chinese importers accused of importing sub-standard tyres into Nigeria was again stalled, Monday, at the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court due to the absence of an interpreter.

Taolung Shen, 36, and Jing Yau, 22, two Chinese nationals; and Chinedu Madubuike alongside their companies, Sino Nigeria Import and Export Ltd and Nedeca Ltd., are facing a four-count charge of importation of sub-standard tyres and conspiracy.

The defendants were arrested in February after the Standard Organization of Nigeria, acting on an intelligence, stormed their warehouse in Lagos and seized 60 containers of tyre worth an estimated N5 billion - the agency's biggest ever seizure.

They were arraigned on March 20. The suspects pleaded not guilty to each of the counts, and were granted bail in the sum of N10 million each with two sureties each in like sum. The court also ordered the two companies charged to submit a bond in the sum of N10 million.

Their arraignment had, however, been delayed for weeks following the inability of the prosecution to produce an English-Chinese language interpreter.

On Monday, the trial of the accused could not proceed due to the absence of an interpreter for the accused.

Consequently, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun fixed July 5 for continuation of trial.

In the charge, the accused were said to have committed the offence in February (this year) by conspiring to import tyres which did not meet the relevant Nigeria industrial standard.

They were alleged to have stuffed various sizes of tyres into one, knowing same to be in a dangerous state, or been injurious to human life.

The accused were said to have imported the tyres which did not comply with the mandatory Nigeria standard, on account of their stuffing different sizes into one, thereby making the tyres to be unfit for its purpose.

The tyres were said to have failed to meet the relevant Nigerian industrial standard and likely to endanger human lives.

Again, the accused were alleged to have failed to furnish returns on the conditions of the imported tyres as required by law.

The offences are said to have contravened the provisions of sections 320 and 510 of the Criminal Code Act, Cap C38, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

It is also said to have contravened the provisions of sections 26 and 32 of the Standard Organisation of Nigeria Act, No 14, Laws of the Federation, 2004.