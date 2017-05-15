The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has rearraigned a former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, before a Lagos Division of the Federal High Court.

Mr. Fani-Kayode, who was part of former President Goodluck Jonathan's re-election campaign, was rearraigned alongside Nenadi Usman, a former minister of state for finance on a 17-count charge of money laundering and alleged diversion of N4.6 billion.

Others include one Danjuma Yusuf and a company, Joint Trust Dimension Nig. Ltd.

The defendants pleaded not guilty before Justice Rilwan Aikawa, a new judge.

The judge had taken over trial after Mr. Fani-Kayode applied for the previous one, Muslim Hassan, to recuse himself from the trial on the grounds that he was the EFCC officer who signed a criminal charge filed against him.

Mr. Hassan worked as an EFCC legal officer before his elevation to the bench.