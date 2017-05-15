12 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Three Girls Struck By Lightning in Welkom

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Bruce Guetner/Flickr
(file photo).

A 14-year-old girl was left in a critical condition after she had been struck by lightning in Thabong, near Welkom on Friday, paramedics said.

Netcare911 spokesperson Chris Botha said paramedics were stopped by members of the public at around 07:54 on Friday morning.

Botha said they found that three children were hit by lightning.

Two had sustained minor injuries.

"The condition of the critically injured female necessitated the advanced life support paramedic to intervene with specialised treatment."

They were taken to a Welkom hospital.

Source: News24

South Africa

Be Prepared for Dictatorship - Malema Warns About Zuma

EFF leader Julius Malema has warned that if a Parliamentary motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma succeeds, he… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.