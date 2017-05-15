South Africa: Three Girls Struck By Lightning in Welkom

A 14-year-old girl was left in a critical condition after she had been struck by lightning in Thabong, near Welkom on Friday, paramedics said.

Netcare911 spokesperson Chris Botha said paramedics were stopped by members of the public at around 07:54 on Friday morning.

Botha said they found that three children were hit by lightning.

Two had sustained minor injuries.

"The condition of the critically injured female necessitated the advanced life support paramedic to intervene with specialised treatment."

They were taken to a Welkom hospital.

