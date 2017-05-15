15 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Taraba N-Power Volunteers 'Get Allowances Promptly'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Magaji Isa

Jalingo — The N-Power Focal Person in Taraba, Mrs. Beatrice Kitchener, on Saturday, said over 2000 volunteer under the Federal Government's Social Investment Scheme s are being paid their allowances promptly.

She disclosed this Saturday while answering questions from journalists in Jalingo on the activities of the scheme.

Mrs Kitchener explained that her office had updated the profiles of another 1000 volunteers, who were expected to be paid their allowance any time from now.

She blamed the delay in the payment of allowances of 1000 volunteers to errors made in updating their profiles, adding that the problem was rectified and they would soon be paid.

She disclosed that another set of over 400 volunteers, who were erroneously said to be absent from duty, were expected to be paid in May.

The Focal Person said out of the 30,000 applications for both N-Power employment and N-power empowerment from the state, 3965 applicants were successful for N-power employment category.

Nigeria

Former Aviation Minister Fani-Kayode Rearraigned

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has rearraigned a former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, before a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.