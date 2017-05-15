Nigeria: Taraba N-Power Volunteers 'Get Allowances Promptly'

Jalingo — The N-Power Focal Person in Taraba, Mrs. Beatrice Kitchener, on Saturday, said over 2000 volunteer under the Federal Government's Social Investment Scheme s are being paid their allowances promptly.

She disclosed this Saturday while answering questions from journalists in Jalingo on the activities of the scheme.

Mrs Kitchener explained that her office had updated the profiles of another 1000 volunteers, who were expected to be paid their allowance any time from now.

She blamed the delay in the payment of allowances of 1000 volunteers to errors made in updating their profiles, adding that the problem was rectified and they would soon be paid.

She disclosed that another set of over 400 volunteers, who were erroneously said to be absent from duty, were expected to be paid in May.

The Focal Person said out of the 30,000 applications for both N-Power employment and N-power empowerment from the state, 3965 applicants were successful for N-power employment category.